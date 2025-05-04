Mariner LLC Takes Position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $286.54 million and a PE ratio of 18.40.

About Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

