Mariner LLC Takes Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TPZ opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.