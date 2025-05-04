Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 156,701 Shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 1,178.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FREY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 274.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

FREY stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.94. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

FREYR Battery Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

