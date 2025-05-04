Marshall Wace LLP Buys 52,958 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.45% of Genelux worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genelux by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 89,854 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genelux by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 39,516 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of GNLX opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.36. Genelux Co. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Genelux Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

