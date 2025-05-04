Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 479,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth about $4,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $368.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,860. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

