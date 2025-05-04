Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 73,950 Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Stoneridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 51.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stoneridge by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Stoneridge stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.26. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.42 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

