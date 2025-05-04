Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,128 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD opened at $176.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $191.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.76.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

