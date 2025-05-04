Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at $6,736,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 263,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 123.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 92,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 38,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,846.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 254,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,248,359.84. The trade was a 17.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 122,632 shares of company stock worth $5,072,723. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

