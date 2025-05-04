Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Free Report) by 150.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 186,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InfuSystem by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,106 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Sidoti raised shares of InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

InfuSystem Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.90. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

