Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,071 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Mesabi Trust worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSB. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mesabi Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MSB opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $364.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $37.00.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 231.09% and a net margin of 93.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

Mesabi Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Mesabi Trust

(Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.