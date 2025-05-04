Marshall Wace LLP Has $378,000 Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,707,000 after purchasing an additional 813,634 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 976.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,510 shares of company stock worth $3,241,001. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.5 %

SNX opened at $114.59 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

