Marshall Wace LLP Has $387,000 Stock Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,515 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of Caledonia Mining worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 131,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caledonia Mining by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $12.47 on Friday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $239.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

