Marshall Wace LLP Has $402,000 Position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,020 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.02. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.06%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 22,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $199,898.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 237,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,691.90. This trade represents a 10.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

(Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.