Marshall Wace LLP Has $405,000 Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,966 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Personalis worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 45.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,068 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,722,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $367.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

