Marshall Wace LLP Has $447,000 Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGIC. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $5,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 77.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGIC. William Blair downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $698.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.