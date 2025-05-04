Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 217.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $56,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

