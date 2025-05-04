Marshall Wace LLP Invests $395,000 in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 361,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 182,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.32 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

HPK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

