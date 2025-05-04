Marshall Wace LLP Invests $429,000 in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Priority Technology by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

PRTH stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Priority Technology Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

