Marshall Wace LLP Invests $437,000 in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Omeros as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 121.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Omeros by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMER shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

