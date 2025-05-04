Marshall Wace LLP Invests $447,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.57. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

