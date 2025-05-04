Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416,925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,880,000. AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Shares of CFG opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

