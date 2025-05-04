Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149,737 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ATSG stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

