Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $364,000 Investment in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,747 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $122,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,582.36. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,160 shares of company stock valued at $143,947. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

About Parke Bancorp

(Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

