Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $394,000 Investment in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 234,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 134,621 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,600,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,976,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $939,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

TV opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $977.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.70. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $763.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

