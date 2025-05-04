Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 254,733 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Get Angi alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Angi by 9,308.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Angi by 1,255.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $586.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Angi

About Angi

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.