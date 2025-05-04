Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,666,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 105,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,648,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.56. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -23.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

