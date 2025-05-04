Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Spire Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spire Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spire Global by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 96.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Spire Global from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Spire Global stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.42. Spire Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

In other Spire Global news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $578,669.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,840,357 shares in the company, valued at $20,740,823.39. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $127,396.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,426.08. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,869 in the last ninety days. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

