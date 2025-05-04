Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 5,040 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of ProAssurance worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 25,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 57,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,780 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of -0.09.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

