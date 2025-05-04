Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in WK Kellogg by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,494,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $14,737,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 572.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 798,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 679,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WK Kellogg by 1,217.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 216,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WK Kellogg by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after buying an additional 206,320 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK Kellogg stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. WK Kellogg Co has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLG. TD Cowen cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

