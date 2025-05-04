Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 18,674 Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Hanmi Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 349,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 74.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

HAFC opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.45 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

About Hanmi Financial

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.