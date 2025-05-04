Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $719,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after purchasing an additional 46,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

