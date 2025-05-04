Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,621 Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Belite Bio were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Belite Bio by 7,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Belite Bio by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

BLTE stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of -1.52. Belite Bio, Inc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.53.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

