Marshall Wace LLP Sells 765,555 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at $110,998,993.14. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,837,350 shares of company stock worth $2,771,297,650. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

