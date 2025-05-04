Marshall Wace LLP Takes $382,000 Position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Citizens & Northern at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZNC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 0.6 %

CZNC stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $295.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens & Northern

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,237 shares in the company, valued at $528,031.90. This trade represents a 5.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $41,542 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

