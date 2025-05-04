Marshall Wace LLP Takes $416,000 Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $193.92 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $201.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,506.50. This represents a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,700. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

