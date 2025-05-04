Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AENT. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliance Entertainment news, CEO Jeffrey Clinton Walker bought 36,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $141,354.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,972,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,520,943.81. This trade represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 81.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliance Entertainment Stock Performance

AENT opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $127.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.32. Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.16). Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Alliance Entertainment Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

