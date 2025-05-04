Matterport (MTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.87 million. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

