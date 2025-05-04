Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.2% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.07. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

