Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Price

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $346.00 to $348.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $294.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.33. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $256.08 and a twelve month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $3,536,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,330.28. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,782,280 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,764,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after buying an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $101,354,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 29,415.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 221,202 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

