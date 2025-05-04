MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) vs. International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Financial Survey

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MultiPlan and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 2 0 0 2.00 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

MultiPlan currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.45%. Given MultiPlan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

This table compares MultiPlan and International Monetary Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $930.62 million 0.39 -$91.70 million ($101.54) -0.22 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan.

Volatility and Risk

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -163.30% -12.14% -1.84% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MultiPlan beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

