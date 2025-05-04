National Bank Financial Comments on goeasy FY2025 Earnings

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $20.07. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2026 earnings at $22.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$222.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities set a C$199.00 target price on goeasy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$215.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.00.

goeasy Price Performance

TSE:GSY opened at C$161.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$165.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. goeasy has a one year low of C$134.01 and a one year high of C$206.02.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

