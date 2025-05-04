Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Nature’s Sunshine Products to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $109.39 million for the quarter.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 1.7 %

NATR opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $230.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised Nature’s Sunshine Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.