Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut to Strong Sell at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Navient alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Navient

Navient Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Navient has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Navient by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Navient by 2,193.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Navient by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 467,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.