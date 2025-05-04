New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,422,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after buying an additional 264,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 129,079 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 117,206 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 72,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 4.7 %

NYMT stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $600.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

