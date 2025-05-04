NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

GH opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $52.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

