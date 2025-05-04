NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 674 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 116,707 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 38.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 13.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 60.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

BLBD opened at $37.97 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

BLBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

