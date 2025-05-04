NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

AX opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $88.46. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $432.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

