NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 956.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 4,202.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $973.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BBAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares in the company, valued at $814,205.50. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

