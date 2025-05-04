NewEdge Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 908.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJT opened at $20.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.