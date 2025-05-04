NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

LEAD opened at $66.29 on Friday. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $57.98 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.